Witt went 1-for-3 with a pair of stolen bases, a walk and a run scored in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Padres.

Witt walked, stole a base and scored in the Royals' three-run first inning. He'd get aboard again in the second with a single and added another steal, but the offense struggled to get anything else going in the contest. The rookie infielder has racked up six of his 26 steals in August, and he's tied with the Cardinals' Tommy Edman for fourth in the majors in thefts. Witt is riding an eight-game hitting streak that has lifted his slash line to .254/.297/.447 with 18 home runs, 64 RBI and 64 runs scored through 117 contests.