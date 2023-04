Witt went 1-for-5 with a double, one RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Friday's 8-6 loss to the Twins.

The steal was Witt's first since he swiped three bags April 12 versus the Rangers. The shortstop has gone 4-for-22 (.182) over his last five games, causing his season slash line to drop to .241/.281/.426 over 114 plate appearances. He's at least been solid with the counting stats, racking up four home runs, six steals, 10 RBI and 15 runs scored through 27 contests.