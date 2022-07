Witt went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Rays.

Witt has logged six of his 18 stolen bases this season since the beginning of July. It's been a productive month at the plate as well, as the rookie infielder is slashing .296/.324/.408 in his last 17 contests. For the year, he's up to a .254 batting average with a .745 OPS, 13 home runs, 47 RBI and 49 runs scored through 373 plate appearances.