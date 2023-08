Witt went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Mariners.

Witt has done it all in August, batting .340 (34-for-100) with eight home runs, nine steals and 21 RBI over 24 contests this month. He'd posted just fine ratios through July, but he's now at a strong .278/.318/.502 slash line with 26 long balls, 38 thefts, 81 RBI and 73 runs scored across 129 games overall. Witt should continue to perform well as the Royals' No. 2 hitter down the stretch.