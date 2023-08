Witt went 3-for-5 with one RBI, a run scored and two steals in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Cubs.

Witt reached base in three of his first four trips to the plate, swiping two bags along the way as the Royals tried to keep pace with Chicago's offense. It marked the shortstop's third consecutive multi-hit game and ninth overall in the month of August, where he's now batting .389 with six homers, 19 RBI and seven steals.