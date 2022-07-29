Witt (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Yankees, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.

It's the fifth straight game on the bench for Witt as he continues to manage soreness in his right hamstring. The 22-year-old was scheduled to go through a full pregame workout Thursday, though it's unclear exactly how he fared. The Royals opted to demote Emmanuel Rivera on Friday with Salvador Perez (thumb) returning from the injured list, which indicates the team isn't ready to place Witt on the shelf.