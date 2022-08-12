Witt went 1-for-1 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Thursday's 5-3 win over the White Sox.

Witt didn't start Thursday, but he ran for Hunter Dozier in the seventh inning, and scored on a Nicky Lopez single. In the eighth, Witt singled and stole second before tallying an insurance run on a Michael Taylor single. Through nine games in August, Witt's posted a .273/.314/.364 slash line with a home run, six RBI, six runs scored and a pair of steals. He continues to split time between third base and shortstop, depending on where Hunter Dozier slots into the lineup.