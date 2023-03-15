Witt has a hit in his only at-bat through two games for Team USA at the World Baseball Classic.

Witt has been a bench bat for the USA, but he was fortunate to log plenty of time in spring training before leaving for the international tournament. Over seven Cactus League games, he hit .389 (7-for-18) with four RBI, a stolen base and six runs scored. Witt showed enticing speed (30 steals) and power (20 home runs, 31 doubles) over 150 games as a rookie last year, and he is penciled in as the Royals' starting shortstop this season after spending a large part of 2022 at third base.