Witt went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's loss to the Athletics.

Witt belted a 426-foot solo shot in the sixth inning to bring the Royals to within a run. The star shortstop has been sizzling for over three weeks, batting .415 (39-for-94) over his past 22 games. He's posted nine homers, 29 RBI, 21 runs and nine thefts over the red-hot stretch.