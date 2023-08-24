Witt went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Athletics.

Over his last 12 games, Witt has put up seven multi-hit efforts with six homers, 13 RBI and three stolen bases. The shortstop's fifth-inning blast provided the last run of the game Wednesday. He's up to 26 homers, 81 RBI, 37 stolen bases, 73 runs scored and a .280/.320/.506 slash line through 126 contests. All of those except his run total are improvements on his numbers from 150 games as a rookie last year.