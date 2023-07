Witt went 2-for-8 with a solo home run and a double across both games of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Rays.

He's hit safely in 10 of 11 games in July, batting .357 with three homers, four stolen bases and nine RBI this month. It's another step forward after the talented shortstop had a strong June to offset his slower start to the season. Witt is slashing .257/.299/.449 with 15 homers, 27 steals, 48 RBI and 49 runs scored through 92 contests overall.