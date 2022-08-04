Witt went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss against the White Sox.
Witt launched a solo shot in the sixth inning, the only run scored for the Royals. It was Witt's 15th home run of the year. The rookie's batting average has been getting better each month. He hit .216 in April, .243 in May, .263 in June, and .294 in July. The result is a .255 batting average for the season. One problem Witt has yet to solve is how to cut down on strikeouts. He had more strikeouts than hits in each month except July and already has three strikeouts this month.