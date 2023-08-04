Witt went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Thursday's 9-2 win over the Mets.

Witt singled in his first at-bat before coming around to score the Royals' first run of the game. He then took Carlos Carrasco deep in his next trip to the plate and added another insurance run in the eighth with his third hit of the day. The shortstop has now recorded multiple hits in four of his last six games to go along with 13 RBI, seven runs scored and three stolen bases. He's hitting .462 through three games in August.