Witt went 3-for-5 with one RBI and one run scored in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Reds.

Witt has maintained a hot bat in June, hitting .319 (15-for-47) over his last 12 games. He's driven in four runs over his last four contests as well. While a .244 batting average and .707 OPS aren't all that impressive, the talented shortstop is showing a few more flashes of potential lately. He's added 11 home runs, 21 stolen bases, 31 RBI and 40 runs scored over 67 contests this season.