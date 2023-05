Witt went 2-for-4 with one run scored and one steal in Tuesday's win over the Tigers.

Witt broke out of a mini-slump Tuesday, tallying a pair of singles after going 1-of-15 (.067) in his last four games. He showcased his elite speed, reaching on a bunt to lead off the fifth then stealing second before being driven in by Edward Olivares. After stealing 30 bases in 2022 (150 games), Witt has swiped 14 through 49 games while slashing .227/.266/.404.