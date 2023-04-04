site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Bobby Witt: Steals first base of seaso
RotoWire Staff
Witt went 2-for-3 with a run, two RBI, one walk and one steal Monday against the Blue Jays.
He got his first hits of the season and also stole his first base. Most encouragingly, Witt has a 3:3 K:BB in 16 plate appearances this season.
