Witt (hamstring) remains out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Yankees.

Witt will be excluded from the starting nine for the fourth straight game, but he was reportedly able to do some running on the field Wednesday and still appears to have a chance to avoid a trip to the injured list. The Royals still elected to bring aboard Maikel Garcia from Double-A Northwest Arkansas as some added insurance in the middle infield while Witt tends to the hamstring injury, and Garcia will pick up his first MLB start at shortstop in Thursday's series opener. Witt could be available off the bench in a pinch-hitting capacity, though manager Mike Matheny hasn't confirmed as much.