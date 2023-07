Witt went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 9-3 loss to the Twins.

He took Kenta Maeda deep in the fourth inning to get the Royals on the board, but they were already staring at 4-0 hole at that point. Witt has four multi-hit efforts in the last five games, and since the beginning of June the 23-year-old is slashing .307/.354/.430 with three of his 13 homers and eight of his 25 steals on the year.