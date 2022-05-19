Witt went 2-for-4 with a solo home run -- his fourth of the season -- in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the White Sox.

The rookie delivered a modest .558 OPS in April, but he's begun to resemble the elite prospect he was billed as through the Royals' first 17 games of May. Over that three-week stretch, Witt is slashing .233/.292/.517 while providing all four of his home runs this month. He'll hit out of the No. 3 spot for the third game in a row in Thursday's series finale, with his ascension into a prominent spot in the lineup coinciding with Salvador Perez's (thumb) placement on the injured list.