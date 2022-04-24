Witt went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 13-7 loss to Seattle.

Witt singled in the fourth and fifth innings, plating a run and stealing second on the latter. The two-hit game was the second of the top prospect's career and Witt has now strung together a modest three-game hitting struck that's boosted a still-disappointing slash line to .184/.216/.286. The 21-year-old logged 29 thefts in 124 minor-league games last season and will be a bigger stolen base threat once he can get on base more consistently.