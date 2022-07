Witt went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases and a run scored during a win over the Tigers in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader.

Witt singled and stole second in both the first and sixth frames. The superstar rookie has now swiped 15 bases in 18 attempts on the year, including eight since the start of June. He improved his season slash line to .243/.290/.444 with 44 runs scored and 34 extra-base hits through 338 plate appearances. Witt is 9-for-25 (.360) during his active six-game hitting streak.