Witt (hand), who remains out of the lineup for Thursday's game in Houston, is scheduled to field grounders and take swings as the Royals look to gauge his availability moving forward, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Manager Mike Matheny said that all scans conducted on Witt's right hand came back clean, but the club will wait and see how the star rookie responds to Thursday's on-field workout before a determination is made on when he might be ready to return to the lineup. Nicky Lopez is expected to fill in as the Royals' primary shortstop for however long Witt's absence may linger.