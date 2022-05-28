Witt went 3-for-5 with three doubles, two RBI and a run in Saturday's win over the Twins.

Witt notched an RBI double in the first inning and another one in the third frame before later adding a third double in the seventh. The three-hit effort was his second straight and he has produced multiple hits three times in his last five contests. Over that stretch, Witt has batted .435 with six extra-base hits including two homers, eight RBI, five runs and a stolen base. The rookie seems to rounding into form as the calendar turns to June.