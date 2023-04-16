Witt went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two runs scored in Saturday's 9-3 loss to Atlanta.

Witt went from cold to hot in a hurry. He's gone 12-for-22 (.545) during his active five-game hitting streak, and he's added four stolen bases in that span. The shortstop's surge has him up to .298/.344/.474 with two home runs, five steals, six RBI and eight runs scored in 15 contests. The Royals' offense hasn't been very good behind him, which is hurting his counting stats, but there's still plenty to like from the talented 22-year-old when he's hitting like this.