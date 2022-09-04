Witt went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Saturday's win against the Tigers.
Witt launched a three-run blast in the third that scored MJ Melendez and and Nicky Lopez. It was his 20th home run and his second in the last four days. Since ending an eight-game hit streak on Aug. 28, Witt has gone 4-for-28 with eight strikeouts. Despite that, the young shortstop has been productive on the basepaths and at the plate picking up five runs and five RBI during that span. Witt's season batting average sits at .248 after Saturday's contest.