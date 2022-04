Witt went 2-for-5 with an RBI double in Tuesday's win over the White Sox.

Witt was dropped from the top of the order to the bottom April 21, but he has secured a hit in all five games since then. The rookie's average was at .128 after the first 10 games of his career, but the hitting streak has it back above the Mendoza-line at .203. It's possible he'll find his way back up to the top of the order if he can stay hot.