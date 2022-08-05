Witt went 2-for-4 with two runs, an RBI and a stolen base in Thursday's 7-3 win against Boston.

Witt singled, stole second and scored in the first inning and brought home the game-winning run with a single before scoring in the seventh for his second straight multi-hit effort. The 22-year-old is one of two players with 15 home runs and 20 thefts and could put together a strong closing third to his rookie campaign with a .308 average, two home runs and three stolen bases across his last seven games.