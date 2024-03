Witt has gone 4-for-15 with two home runs, a stolen base and four runs scored over five Cactus League games.

As if the 11-year contract extension he signed in February wasn't enough proof, Witt is locked in as the Royals' starting shortstop. The 23-year-old offers both power and speed and should be a fixture at or near the top of the batting order this season. He hit .276 with an .814 OPS, 30 home runs, 49 stolen bases, 96 RBI and 97 runs scored in a similar role in 2023.