Witt went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases and one RBI in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the White Sox.

Witt has been hot at the plate and on the basepaths, going 7-for-14 (.500) with five steals over his last four contests. He's converted his last six stolen base attempts without getting caught, putting him at 44-for-54 this season. After a relatively quiet first week in September, Witt has bounced back well. He's slashing .276/.317/.494 with 28 home runs, 88 RBI and 83 runs scored across 143 games overall.