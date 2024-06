Witt went 1-for-4 with a walk and two stolen bases in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Guardians.

Witt has gone 13-for-31 (.419) with 10 RBI and three steals during his seven-game hitting streak. While he didn't score Thursday, he was active on the basepaths for his third multi-steal game of the season. The shortstop is up to a .317/.371/.560 slash line with 19 thefts, 11 home runs, 46 RBI and 54 runs scored through 63 games this season.