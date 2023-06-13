Witt went 0-for-2 with three walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Reds.

Witt had gone 20 games without drawing a walk prior to Monday, though he was able to limit himself to 17 strikeouts over that span. He's striking out at a 20.9 percent rate while walking at a 5.0 percent clip in 2023, making marginal improvements in both areas over his 2022 numbers. The shortstop is also slashing .237/.277/.414 with 10 home runs, 21 steals, 28 RBI and 38 runs scored over 65 contests.