Witt (hand) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox.

The injury Witt suffered Sunday when he was struck by a pitch is not believed to be serious, and according to manager Mike Matheny it is not even an issue. However, Matheny did note that Witt is getting a day as he works back from the hamstring injury that cost him time in late July. Regardless of the reason, Maikel Garcia will start at shortstop for the Royals on Monday night.