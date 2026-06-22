Royals' Bobby Witt: Works out, still hopes to avoid IL

Royals manager Matt Quatraro said that Witt (knee) hit in the batting cage, fielded grounders and ran the bases pregame prior to Monday's contest against the Rays, Brian Murphy of MLB.com reports.

Quatraro referred to Witt's workout as "very encouraging," adding that he's hopeful the star shortstop will be available to play "in the next couple of days." Witt is missing a third straight start Monday against the Rays, but optimism remains that he will be able to avoid a stint on the 10-day injured list.