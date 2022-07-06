Witt had X-rays on his hand come back negative after being struck by a pitch during Tuesday's loss to Houston, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The 22-year-old was unable to finish his plate appearance after being struck during the ninth inning -- he wasn't granted first base since he offered at the pitch -- but it appears he's avoided a serious injury. Witt launched his 12th homer earlier in the contest and finished 2-for-5 with three RBI. He could still undergo additional testing and should be considered day-to-day.