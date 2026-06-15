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Royals' Carlos Estevez: Sent to 60-day IL

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Royals transferred Estevez (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday.

Estevez has already been on the shelf for more than two months, so his move to the 60-day IL is merely procedural and won't affect his timeline for a return. The right-hander was initially deactivated April 1 due to a foot contusion, but he's since recovered from that injury and is now working his way back from a right rotator cuff strain, which he sustained during a minor-league rehab appearance in early May. Estevez resumed throwing off flat ground May 27 and could be cleared to start throwing off a mound this week.

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