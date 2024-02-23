Royals president of baseball operations J.J. Picollo said Friday that Hernandez hasn't thrown off a mound in two weeks because of right shoulder soreness, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The good news is he's expected to be cleared for a bullpen session soon and should still be able to tally 6-to-7 live batting practice sessions and/or game appearances before the end of spring training. That should be enough to get Hernandez ready in time for Opening Day, provided he progresses without any setbacks. The hard-throwing right-hander had a terrific first half and dreadful second half in 2023 and will be trying to work his way back into high-leverage appearances.