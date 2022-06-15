Santana will start at first base and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Giants.

Manager Mike Matheny suggested earlier in June that Santana was likely to see his playing time take a hit moving forward, but that hasn't come to fruition just yet. The 36-year-old will stick in the lineup for the eighth time in nine games, with his improved production at the plate likely playing a major factor in him receiving steady at-bats. Dating back to June 7, Santana has slashed .409/.552/.636 while walking seven times and striking out just once.