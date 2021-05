Santana went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the White Sox.

After going 1-for-2 with two walks, a run scored and an RBI in the opener, Santana took Michael Kopech deep in the third inning of the nightcap, accounting for the Royals' only run of the contest. Santana is slashing .256/.401/.450 with seven homers, 22 runs and 24 RBI through 38 games.