Santana went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 9-1 loss to the Twins.
Santana provided the only run for the Royals on Friday when he drove a fastball 424 feet to right-center field in the fourth inning. After a very disappointing 2020 campaign, the 35-year-old is slashing .247/.363/.506 with six home runs, 20 RBI and 14 runs scored to go along with a 16:15 BB:K. He's been one of the Royals' better hitters and is a key reason why they're in sitting in first place over the first month of the season.