Santana went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Twins.
Santana entered Friday 0-for-19 in six games since returning from a stint on the injured list due to an ankle injury. He looked well on his way to another empty stat line before unleashing a solo shot in the seventh inning. The first baseman is batting a dreadful .128/.286/.233 with two homers, seven RBI, eight runs scored and three doubles through 105 plate appearances. His 18.1 percent walk rate is still solid, but he'll need to do more with the bat to avoid a potential reduction in playing time once the Royals' lineup gets healthier.