Royals' Carlos Santana: On bench for afternoon game
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Santana will sit for the first half of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox.
The Royals will likely rest several of their regulars in one of the day's two games. Ryan O'Hearn will start at first base Tuesday, but Santana should return for the nightcap.
