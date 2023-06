Blanco is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.

Blanco is on the bench for the second time in the Royals' last three games. While the 30-year-old is intriguing from a fantasy perspective because of his speed, there's no guarantee he'll receive regular playing time, especially with Samad Taylor now in the majors to potentially take on an everyday role.