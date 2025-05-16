The Royals activated Blanco (Achilles) from the 10-day injured list Friday.
Blanco has been shelved for most of the season with right Achilles tendinopathy but is ready to return after playing 12 rehab games. The speedster will likely operate in a reserve role for now, but there's potential for him to move up the depth chart amidst a Royals outfield lacking talent.
More News
-
Royals' Dairon Blanco: Begins rehab assisgnment•
-
Royals' Dairon Blanco: Takes part in pregame work Tuesday•
-
Royals' Dairon Blanco: Receives injection•
-
Royals' Dairon Blanco: Shelved with Achilles injury•
-
Royals' Dairon Blanco: Makes final roster•
-
Royals' Dairon Blanco: Returns to action in Cactus League•