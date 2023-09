Blanco went 0-for-4 with two stolen bases in Saturday's 10-8 win over the Astros.

Blanco has logged five steals over seven games in September despite going just 3-for-16 (.188). The outfielder didn't need a hit Saturday, getting on base on a fielder's choice in the seventh inning before swiping second and third. He's up to 22 thefts in 27 attempts through 126 plate appearances, and Blanco also sports a .230/.304/.407 slash line.