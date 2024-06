Blanco stole a base and scored one run in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Mariners.

Blanco got his first game action since June 2 and did what he does best: make an impact with speed. The steal was his second in his last three games, but he's not seeing much playing time even with the Royals getting anemic batting lines from their regular outfielders. For the season, Blanco has 13 thefts to go with one home run, four RBI, 17 runs scored and a .255/.323/.364 slash line over 63 plate appearances.