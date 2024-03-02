Blanco is viewed as the favorite to be the Royals' fourth outfielder, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The 30-year-old Blanco offers reliable defense and speed off the bench, making him better suited to be an extra outfielder. With a utility man (Garrett Hampson) and designated hitter (Nelson Velazquez) with outfield experience, the Royals may opt to have Drew Waters develop more at Triple-A Omaha, while Blanco can be a late-game replacement. Blanco hit .258 with a .776 OPS and 24 stolen bases in just 138 plate appearances last season in a similar role.