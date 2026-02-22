Royals' Dairon Blanco: Headed for further evaluation
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blanco is being sent for further evaluation after getting struck in the helmet by a pitch during Sunday's Cactus League game against the Brewers, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Blanco was initially able to remain in the game after being checked out by a team trainer, but manager Matt Quatraro noted after the exhibition that Blanco is headed for further evaluation after experiencing dizziness. He can be considered day-to-day until further notice.
