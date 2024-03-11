Blanco (calf) will have an MRI on Monday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Blanco dealt with cramping that forced him to exit Saturday's Cactus League game. The MRI is considered precautionary, and he should be back in action in a few days if the results come back clean.
