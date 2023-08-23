Blanco went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Athletics.

Blanco opened the scoring in the third inning Wednesday with a 414-foot homer off Adrian Martinez, the first of his Major League career. It's certainly a positive sign from the 30-year-old outfielder, who had just one extra-base hit in his previous 19 games. Overall, Blanco's now slashing .247/.316/.438 with 14 RBI, 13 runs scored and 16 stolen bases across 99 plate appearances this season while typically serving as the Royals' fourth outfielder.