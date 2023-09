Blanco went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Blue Jays.

Blanco also struck out three times. The part-timer has gone just 5-for-25 (.200) over his last 11 games, though it's a span that includes both of his homers this season. He's slashing a meager .238/.310/.429 with 17 RBI, 18 stolen bases and 15 runs scored through 117 plate appearances.